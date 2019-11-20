Woman, 22, found dead inside Washington Heights home after argument with boyfriend: police

CHICAGO -- A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Washington Heights home Tuesday after an argument with her boyfriend in the South Side neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 10:10 p.m., the woman was found in the bedroom of a home in the 10200 block of South Morgan Street with head trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend before she was discovered, a Chicago police source said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not provided details on her death.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
