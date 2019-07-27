Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk

CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead on a sidewalk Saturday in the Loop.

Officers responded to a call of an emergency about 9:30 a.m. in the first block of North Wabash Avenue and found the 52-year-old unresponsive on the sidewalk, Chicago police said.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced the woman dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has not provided details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating the death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
