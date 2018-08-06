A woman was found dead in a bathtub in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Sunday night. Police said her hands and feet were tied together.A relative found her in a bathtub at home in the 1500-block of West 78th Street at about 8:58 p.m., police said.The 32-year-old victim was found with her hands and feet bound together, police said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.So far, the circumstances around her death are still a mystery.Officials have not yet released the woman's identity. It's still not clear how long she had been in that state when family members found her.The victim's family said they had not heard from the woman for a few days. Community activist Andrew Holmes said the victim was the mother of two children, ages 13 and 11.Investigators said they are investigating this incident as a homicide. So far no suspects are in custody.