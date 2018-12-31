Woman found dead with 'suspicious injuries' in Round Lake home

ROUND LAKE, Ill. --
A man was arrested after a woman was found dead early Monday with "suspicious injuries" at their home in north suburban Round Lake, authorities said.

Officers were called to assist an ambulance that was dispatched at 3:25 a.m. to a home in the 34100 block of North Broomsedge Road in Round Lake, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

The 47-year-old woman was found dead inside the home with "suspicious injuries on her body," the sheriff's office said. A 52-year-old man who also lives in the home was taken into police custody.

The Lake County coroner's office was expected to perform an autopsy later in the day on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the death investigation was in its "initial stages" but that there was "no risk to the community." Further details were not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
