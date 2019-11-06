Woman found stabbed to death in Belmont Central, police say

A woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday night in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, she was found around 9:39 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue lying on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to her neck.

The victim, whose age isn't known, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death at this time.

A 34-year-old man was on the scene and was taken into custody, police said.

Charges are pending.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
