Woman found frozen, bleeding in Wisconsin hospital parking garage

An unidentified 33-year-old woman was frozen and lodged underneath a car on the 6th floor of the Froedtert hospital parking garage in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
A man was taken into custody in connection with the homicide.
Dispatchers responding to the scene are heard over the call saying the, "subject has a head injury. A lot of blood loss from the head." The woman died as a result of her injuries.
Friday, TODAY'S TMJ4 learned the 27-year-old suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was a participant of programs offered at Milwaukee's non-profit organization, Wisconsin Community Services, on Wisconsin Avenue. It's about a 10 minute drive from the parking garage.
WCS offers behavioral health programs for mentally ill patients. They have an outpatient mental health clinic.
During a news conference Friday afternoon, Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, said law enforcement received a call around 9 a.m. leading them to 37th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, the location of WCS.
"The individual had appeared, had been involved in some type of incident. Squads responded to that location and took that individual into custody," the sheriff said.
Froedtert alerted employees by email and said the victim worked for the hospital. "Healing sessions are being set up to help support the wellbeing of our workforce." The email also stated, "There is an increased law enforcement and security presence on our campus."
First year medical student at Medical College of Wisconsin, Fernando Garcia, received the email.
"The email says there could have been foul play," he said.
"Right now they told us not to be alarmed in the email," he continued.
The motive is unclear. Lucas stated investigators will be obtaining video evidence to assist with the case and charges will be recommended to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
"We don't see any connection or correlation between the victim and the individual that's been taken into custody," said Lucas.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office is performing the autopsy on the woman.
Here's a statement released by Froedert following the incident: "Froedtert + MCW is devastated by the loss of a member of our campus community. We continue to work closely with law enforcement. We remain vigilant about the emotional and physical safety of every person who works at, is cared for by, or visits our clinics and hospitals and have enhanced security measures. As this is an ongoing active investigation, any additional questions must be directed to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department. Thank you."
