Woman found guilty of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of the teenage grandson of Illinois Congressman Danny Davis.

The Cook County jury deliberated for nearly two hours Wednesday before finding 20-year-old Dijae Banks guilty in the shooting of 15-year-old Javon Wilson.

Wilson was killed coming to his sister's aid after a teenage squabble erupted into violence. Wilson's sister, Khaliyah Wilson, testified this week that Tariq Harris and Banks were at the Wilsons' apartment for a pair of sneakers Banks exchanged with Wilson's 14-year-old brother for a pair of pants.

The dispute evolved into fight during which Harris fired a single shot from the gun Banks handed him.

Harris was tried in front of a separate jury. Closing arguments in his case are set to begin Thursday.
