CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of the teenage grandson of Illinois Congressman Danny Davis.
The Cook County jury deliberated for nearly two hours Wednesday before finding 20-year-old Dijae Banks guilty in the shooting of 15-year-old Javon Wilson.
Wilson was killed coming to his sister's aid after a teenage squabble erupted into violence. Wilson's sister, Khaliyah Wilson, testified this week that Tariq Harris and Banks were at the Wilsons' apartment for a pair of sneakers Banks exchanged with Wilson's 14-year-old brother for a pair of pants.
RELATED: 2 teens charged in fatal shooting of US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson
The dispute evolved into fight during which Harris fired a single shot from the gun Banks handed him.
Harris was tried in front of a separate jury. Closing arguments in his case are set to begin Thursday.
Woman found guilty of murdering US Rep. Danny Davis' grandson
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News