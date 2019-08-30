LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was found shot multiple times in the backyard of a home in south suburban Lockport Friday morning, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 200-block of Riverview Avenue at about 12:34 a.m.
After arriving at the home, deputies found a woman in her 50s in the backyard shot multiple times and covered in blood. The woman was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to another Chicago area hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.
Detectives are conducting interviews and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
Woman found shot in backyard of Lockport home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News