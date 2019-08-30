Woman found shot in backyard of Lockport home

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was found shot multiple times in the backyard of a home in south suburban Lockport Friday morning, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.Deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 200-block of Riverview Avenue at about 12:34 a.m.After arriving at the home, deputies found a woman in her 50s in the backyard shot multiple times and covered in blood. The woman was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to another Chicago area hospital in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.Detectives are conducting interviews and the circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.