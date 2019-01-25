Woman found shot to death in Pullman

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was found shot to death in an alley in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was found shot to death in an alley in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:35 a.m. in the 10700-block of South Eberhart Avenue. Police discovered a woman with several gunshots in her chest in an alley.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.

Police said a truck, possibly white, was observed fleeing the scene. No one is in custody and Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedchicago shootingchicago crimeChicagoPullman
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for extreme cold
Girl, 14, escapes from attempted kidnapping in Marquette Park
'He's good, he's good:' Missing NC 3-year-old found alive
Second chances after life in the sex trade
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Some O'Hare rideshare drivers have seen crashes, fights in crowded designated lot
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Friday with wind chills from -15 to -30
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook Co. sheriff's deputy
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
Show More
Illinois AG may appeal Van Dyke sentence
Chicago Restaurant Week 2019: Best deals, recommendations for reservations
Revised Lincoln Yards plan approved by Chicago Plan Commission
More News