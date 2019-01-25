Woman found shot to death in Pullman

A woman was found shot to death in an alley in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:35 a.m. in the 10700-block of South Eberhart Avenue. Police discovered a woman with several gunshots in her chest in an alley.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.Police said a truck, possibly white, was observed fleeing the scene. No one is in custody and Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.