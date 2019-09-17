Woman hit by vehicle, critically injured on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A 65-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle Tuesday on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park.

The woman was crossing the 500-block of South Lake Shore Drive about 6:45 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle turning left in the northbound lanes, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

It was not clear whether the driver would be charged or cited, police said. Information about any lane closures was not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
