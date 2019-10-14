Woman hit, killed by vehicle on I-57 in Posen

POSEN, Ill. -- A 23-year-old woman was struck and killed in the southbound lanes of I-57 in Posen Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded at about 2:35 a.m. to the southbound lanes of I-57 just north of 147th Street. A female passenger got out of a vehicle which was pulled over and another vehicle traveling south struck her, police said.

The pedestrian was killed, police said. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner;s Office as 23-year-old Shante Williams of Chicago.

All lanes of traffic were shut down at 3:10 a.m., with cars being diverted at 127th Street while police investigated. Shortly before 7 a.m., the southbound lanes were reopened to traffic.
