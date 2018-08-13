Woman hospitalized after barricading herself in room with daughter in North Lawndale, police say

Chicago police are responding to a reported barricade situation in the North Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was transported to a hospital for an evaluation after police said she barricaded herself in a room with her 5-year-old daughter Monday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1800-block of South Springfield Avenue at about 6: 18 a.m. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as a large police presence blocked off streets in the area.

After surrounding a building, SWAT officers entered and took a 31-year-old woman into custody. An ambulance transported her to Stroger Hospital for an evaluation.

The 5-year-old girl had no visible injuries, but was transported to Stroger Hospital as a precaution. Police said two weapons were recovered from the scene.
