Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella in Maryland

EMBED </>More Videos

Beach umbrella impales woman in chest: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 22, 2018 (Shutterstock)

OCEAN CITY, Md. --
A 46-year-old Pennsylvania woman was airlifted to the hospital after officials say she was pierced in the chest by a beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 3:11 p.m. at the 54th Street beach.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Captain Butch Arbin said the victim was pierced by an unattended rental umbrella that had not been returned to the stand.

Captain Arbin said first responders secured the umbrella so it wouldn't blow around with the help of beachgoers.

Once the fire department arrived on scene, they were able to cut the wooden pole, but a small piece remained under the victim's skin.

Action News is told first responders didn't want to remove the pole completely in fear of causing more damage.

OC Paramedics responded to the scene and took the woman to a Maryland State Police aviation helicopter. She was then transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

According to Captain Arbin, at PRMC, doctors will perform X-rays and decide the best way to remove the remaining pole.

Her condition is currently unknown at this time, but officials say her injuries are not life-threatening.

Last week, a woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore. Authorities said part of the umbrella pierced the woman's ankle after being driven along by the force of the wind.

EMBED More News Videos

London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5pm on July 17, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsbeachesu.s. & worldMarylandPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Robbery suspect hits employee of Back of the Yards gas station
2 in custody after suspicious death in Lake Villa
Sailor remains missing as Race to Mackinac comes to an end
Coast Guard raises duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17
Girl, 15, and boyfriend, 18, charged with plotting to kill family
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 2
Semi-trailer overturns on Indiana Toll Road
Show More
PHOTOS: Suspect, former Bush doctor moments before fatal shooting
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Best 'In My Feelings' challenge? Dentist's dance goes viral
Ritz Cracker recall: Some products pose salmonella concerns
More News