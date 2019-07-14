Woman, 76, in critical condition after being rescued from water at Round Lake Beach

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A 76-year-old Wheeling woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a lake Saturday in Round Lake Beach.At 3:09 p.m., the Round Lake Police Department responded to 911 calls after the woman was pulled from the water at Lakefront Park by another swimmer and the on-duty lifeguard, police said.The woman was not breathing after being pulled from the water; the lifeguard gave the woman CPR.The Greater Round Lake Area Fire Protection District took over CPR and the woman was rushed to Condell Hospital in Libertyville in critical condition, police said.