Milwaukee prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 62-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was stabbed 116 times.

The charges filed Tuesday say 31-year-old Kehinde Afolayan lived with the victim, Deborah Lynch, whom police found covered in blood and partially disemboweled on Jan. 11.

Yvonne Lytge told WITI she heard Lynch struggling during the attack and tried to get inside her neighbor's apartment.

"I started pounding on the door and she said, 'Backdoor!'" Lytge said, in tears. "I couldn't get the door open. I tried - I was pounding and kicking. I tried to get in there. I wanted to help her."

So Lytge rushed to call police, but by the time they arrived, it was too late. Lynch later died of her injuries.

"You wouldn't expect something like that to happen to such a nice lady," Lytge said. "She wouldn't harm anybody. She was so-soft spoken."

Prosecutors say in the criminal complaint that Afolayan was shirtless and holding a blood-covered undershirt when police arrived at the apartment complex.

He told police, "Jesus forgives me," but otherwise was not communicative and investigators were unable to interview him.

Afolayan has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors did not outline a motive in their charging documents.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Afolayan lived in an apartment with Lynch.

CNN contributed to this report.
