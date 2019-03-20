Woman injured after car slams into West Town Dunkin' Donuts

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was injured after a car slammed into a Dunkin' Donuts at a West Town gas station Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at 823 N. Western Ave. at about 9 p.m. Police said a 74-year-old man was at the gas station fueling up when he accidentally stepped on the gas and sped into the building.

A 35-year-old woman who was inside of the gas station was injured by the glass and other falling debris. She was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No other injuries were reported. The driver received two citations.
