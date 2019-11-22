Woman injured after light pole falls in the Loop

CHICAGO -- A woman was hurt Thursday after she was struck by a light pole that fell over in the Loop.

Paramedics were called about 1:30 p.m. for a report of a woman injured near LaSalle and Lake streets, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The 47-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when the pole toppled over, striking her on the head, back and knocking her to the ground, police said.

She suffered lacerations to her head and knee, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
