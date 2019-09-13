Woman injured in hit-and-run in Deerfield, suspect in custody: police

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash in a northern suburb Friday.

Deerfield police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near a parking lot in the 800 block of Waukegan Road Friday around 11:30 a.m. Officers found a woman lying in the parking lot, police said.

The woman was later transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is now in custody after being located away from the scene. No charges have been filed yet.

The Deerfield Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
