Woman injured in McKinley Park hit-and-run after argument, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was hit and injured by a car after an argument Monday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.The woman was standing outside arguing with a man sitting in a parked gold or beige-colored SUV on the street in the 3200-block of South Archer Avenue at about 2:43 a.m., police said.A witness told police the woman appeared to walk in front of the vehicle to keep him from leaving. He then drove off and hit her before driving southbound on Archer Avenue, police said.The woman suffered a laceration to the head and bruising, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital.Area Central detectives are investigating.