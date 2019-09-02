Woman injured in McKinley Park hit-and-run after argument, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was hit and injured by a car after an argument Monday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The woman was standing outside arguing with a man sitting in a parked gold or beige-colored SUV on the street in the 3200-block of South Archer Avenue at about 2:43 a.m., police said.

A witness told police the woman appeared to walk in front of the vehicle to keep him from leaving. He then drove off and hit her before driving southbound on Archer Avenue, police said.

The woman suffered a laceration to the head and bruising, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomckinley parkhit and runchicago crime
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
Dashcam footage released after viral video appears to show DeKalb cops choke, Taser man
Hurricane Dorian devastates Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, slightly warmer Monday
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
Jonas Brothers visit fan battling cancer who missed concert
Show More
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Man shot at Walmart in Hobart, police say
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
Death toll rises to 7 in Odessa shooting in West Texas
Double cuddle: Berlin zoo celebrates birth of 2 panda cubs
More TOP STORIES News