Woman, 57, injured in Edgewater high-rise blaze

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old woman was injured after a fire broke out on the 11th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Edgewater.Chicago firefighters responded just after 7:20 p.m. Friday to the 5600-block of North Sheridan Road for the reported blaze. When crews arrived, they found a kitchen fire, which they were able to extinguish, officials said.The woman was transported to an area hospital but remained stable, according to fire officials.Investigators did not immediately provide information about how the fire began.