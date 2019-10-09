Woman injured in pin-in accident with CTA bus on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO -- A person was pinned under a CTA bus and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 290 near the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Authorities were called about 4:15 p.m. to the crash on inbound I-290 and Central Avenue, Illinois State police said. A 35-year-old woman walked into traffic as a CTA bus was traveling eastbound on I-290.

She was trapped under the bus during the collision, state police said. Lanes were closed for about an hour and a half for investigation.

The person was pulled from underneath the bus and taken to Stroger Hospital, state police said. The person's injuries were thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
