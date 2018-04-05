Woman inside car wounded in Mag Mile shooting

A woman was injured after a shooting on the Magnificent Mile that led to a police chase on Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning, police said. (WLS)

A woman was injured after a shooting on the Magnificent Mile that led to a police chase on Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning, police said.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot. Her friend said she's in good condition.

Police said a white Dodge riddled with bullets pulled up outside the emergency room of Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Inside, a 26-year-old woman was wounded in the knee.

The driver told ABC7 he doesn't know who was shooting at them or why.

It all started just after 2 a.m. when a patrol officer near Michigan Avenue and Huron Street heard the shots and saw two cars chasing each other.

Police were able to go after the suspected shooter's car, pursuing it nine miles until it was called off on the Stevenson Expressway.

Police also searched Lake Shore Drive for evidence. The victims said someone in the car also shot at them on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue.

The suspect's car is described as a silver Volkswagen CC with tinted windows.
