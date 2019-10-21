Woman kicks attacker to escape attempted kidnapping in South Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman managed to fight off a suspect attempting to kidnap her in the South Chicago neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.A 23-year-old woman was in the 9100-block of South Baltimore Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. was approached by the male suspect armed with a knife and wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans who got out of a white SUV.The suspect told the victim to get into the SUV grabbed the victim by her hair and attempted to pull her into the SUV. The woman was able to kick him in the groin and fled on foot.The victim said when she ran, she called 911 as he chased her, but he was scared off when she was able to get help from someone who was walking nearby.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.