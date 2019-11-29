Police: Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted by multiple people in basement for 6 days

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are searching for a man who kidnapped a woman in Englewood and held her captive in a basement for six days, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by several people.

The woman was walking to a bus stop between 5 and 6 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 6700 block of South Halsted Street, when a man in a pickup truck pulled over and punched her in the side of the head, Chicago police said. He dragged her into his truck and drove her to a home in an unknown location and locked her in the basement.

She was sexually assaulted by multiple people over the course of her imprisonment, police said. She was let go Friday.

Police said the man was in his early 40s with a bald head, black beard and brown eyes. He was between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium build.

He was driving a older model, navy blue four-door pickup with rust over the wheels, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.
