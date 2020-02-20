Woman struck, killed by parade float during Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman was struck and killed by a parade float in New Orleans as the city celebrated Mardi Gras.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, appeared to have tried to cross in between a tandem float when she tripped over its hitch and was run over, witnesses told news outlets. A tandem float has two sections that are connected in the middle.

The death happened Wednesday night during the Krewe of Nyx parade. Mardi Gras is Feb. 25, but the Fat Tuesday celebration is preceded by a week or more of parades and parties each year.

"On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence," Nyx Captain Julie Lea said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved."

The accident involved float 21, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference. The rest of the floats were not allowed to continue on the parade route and were diverted, he said.

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx is an all-female Carnival Krewe. It was "established to unite women of diverse backgrounds for fun, friendship, and the merriment of the Mardi Gras season," according to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mardi gras
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
'The conviction was wrong': Rod Blagojevich gives 1st interview from home
4 injured in Aurora crash after shooting prompts police chase
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and cold Thursday
Before and after: Rod Blagojevich's family photographed together after 7 years
AP FACT CHECK: Dems' debate flubs; Trump untruths at rally
Man shot, killed during apparent attempted robbery at Bronzeville motel
Show More
Warren presses Bloomberg to release former female employees from NDAs
Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash
Sanders says he's 'disowning' his sexist backers
Plans to improve historic Pullman Monument on South Side take shape
SWAT team speaks out after video captures dangerous Lake Michigan rescue
More TOP STORIES News