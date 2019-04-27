Woman killed by stray bullet in Southwest Side cellphone store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a woman is dead after being struck by a stray bullet inside a cell phone store on the city's Southwest Side Friday night.Police said a woman in her late 20s was in a store in the 5900-block of South Kedzie Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Officials said she was standing at the counter, when a bullet came through the window and struck her in the back of the head.Officials said the woman was with two children, approximately 11 and 12 years old, at the time, though their relationship to the woman was not immediately clear.The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.Police said the bullet came from crossfire, but no further details about the circumstances of the shooting or how many people were involved were released.A Chicago police investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody.