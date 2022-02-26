Woman, 42, found fatally shot inside SUV in Albany Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 42-year-old woman was discovered dead with a gunshot wound to her head inside an SUV in the city's Albany Park neighborhood on Friday night, Chicago police said.Police responded to the 3300-block of West Cuyler at around 11:22 p.m and found the woman identified as Azucena Vargas in the driver's seat of her vehicle.The Cook County medical examiner's office has ruled the shooting a homicide.Vargas lived on the same block, according to the medical examiner.There are no further details and Area Five detectives are investigating.