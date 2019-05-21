Woman killed in Chatham double shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side, according to police.

They were standing in a parking lot about 4:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone drove up in a white car and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman, 37, was shot in the side of her chest, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about her death.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the hand, according to police. He was in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamchicago shootingchicago crimewoman killedchicago violencechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News