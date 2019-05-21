Woman killed in Chatham double shooting, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side, according to police.They were standing in a parking lot about 4:20 p.m. in the 7800 block of South State Street when someone drove up in a white car and fired shots, Chicago police said.The woman, 37, was shot in the side of her chest, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about her death.A 36-year-old man was shot in the hand, according to police. He was in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital.Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been reported.