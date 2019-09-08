Woman, 31, killed in domestic-related shooting in Dolton, mayor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5524158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said a domestic-related shooting led to the death of 31-year-old Angelneka Smith on Sunday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A domestic-related shooting led to the death of a 31-year-old woman outside a bar in south suburban Dolton, according to the village's mayor.Angelneka Smith, 31, was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning outside Sandpiper Lounge near 144th Place and South King Drive.Witnesses said they heard an argument followed by gunshots."They started shooting like crazy, and we started seeing running," said Hayley Fitch, a witness.Smith was struck multiple times, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.She's the third person to be shot and killed in the village in recent weeks.Marshia McGill was driving home with her kids when she was struck by a stray bullet.Akeira Boston, 16, was shot while sitting in her boyfriend's car outside a convenience store.Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said Smith's murder has no affiliation with any of the previous murders in Dolton."A suspect has been identified, and the police are working diligently to bring this to a closing," Rogers said.Robert Irvin lives across the street from the bar where the shooting took place.Irvin said he and his wife have expressed concerns about activity at the bar to Dolton officials several times."I am tired of talking because we have been here and we love our community and evidently, no one else seems to care," Irvin said.Irvin is calling on police to do more to protect residents."Law enforcement basically has to step up," Irvin said. "A lot of the people coming into this area are not from this area, so we have to be more mindful."