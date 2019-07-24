Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting

LANSING, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and another person was reportedly shot in a parking lot shooting in suburban Lansing.The shooting occurred in the 17300-block of Torrence Avenue in Lansing Tuesday evening for the shooting. The parking lot is surrounded by businesses.The Lake County (Indiana) Coroner's Office confirmed an unidentified white woman was killed in the shooting. No further details about the victim, including her age and name, were known as of Tuesday night.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were also not immediately clear.An investigation by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, Illinois State Police and Lansing Police Department is ongoing.