Woman, 51, killed in Lawndale hit and run; driver arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a hit and run crash on the city's West Side on Saturday, police said.The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Annie Johnson. Johnson was standing on the street in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. when a car traveling southbound at a high rate of speed hit her, police said. The driver of the car, described as a black sedan, left the scene. Johnson was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she died.Cordelro Roberson, Johnson's son, said he doesn't know how he and his younger brothers will survive their grief.Steve Jones, Johnson's boyfriend of nearly 10 years, said she was the glue that held everyone together."She was nice. Kind, kind-hearted," he said.Longtime friend Sheila Wilson was shocked to hear of Johnson's death."I loved her and I adored her, so this is why this is really hard to wake up in the morning and hear she was killed like that," Wilson said.The driver has since been taken into custody, police said, though the arrest offers little comfort for Johnson's friends and family struggling with the pain of their loss."She was a good person. She didn't bother nobody and whoever did it, I hope they get what they deserve," said neighbor Louis Harden.