A Chicago Public Schools teacher died Monday morning after a house fire in the Pilsen neighborhood, Chicago police said.Authorities responded to the fire at about 2 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Peoria Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside the two-story home a short time later.A 48-year-old Kathleen Gomez was found badly burned inside the home and pronounced dead, police said.Gomez was a teacher at Gage Park High School and preparing to move to Clemente High School, according to her sister.She also was an active member of the Moody Bible Church, her family said.Neighbors said the woman who lived here was well-liked and always managed to take care of the building. They watched as she was brought out of the home."Shocked, total shock," said neighbor Maria Torres. "I mean, I expected it because when we came out to the porch and we saw them bringing out her body, she looked lifeless"Other residents were heartbroken to hear the woman was killed."We grew up here in this community," said Steve, who worked for the victim. "She was well known. Her and her mom owned property around this neighborhood.""She was real nice," said Romero Delgado, who worked for the victim. "She was kindhearted...It was sad that what happened."Firefighters were later called back to put out a hot spot. Authorities said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.Fire started in a living room on the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.