Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run crash

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Sauk Village Sunday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.At about 7 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of an unresponsive woman on the road in the 2100-block of Lincoln Highway. Investigators said it was determined the woman was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.The Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating the incident.