Woman killed, man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting, police say

CHICAGO --
A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

The 21-year-old woman was shot in the head at 8:47 a.m. in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

A man between 18 and 24 years old was with her at the time of the shooting and suffered a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. He ran away after the shooting.

No one was in custody Friday morning as Area North detectives investigated.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
