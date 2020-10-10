hit and run

Chicago woman, 88, killed in St. Charles hit-and-run

A man was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when he struck and killed a Chicago woman in St. Charles Friday.

CHICAGO -- An 88-year-old Chicago woman was killed Friday in St. Charles after a pickup truck hit her.

The woman, who was in a wheelchair, was crossing Third Street with her son when a 2016 Dodge Ram waiting at the light began making a right turn onto westbound Main Street, witnesses told St. Charles police. The pickup struck the woman and continued on Main Street without stopping.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

St. Charles police officers are investigating the crash and looking for the man driving the vehicle.

Related topics:
st. charleschicagoelderly womanhit and runwoman killed
