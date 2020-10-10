hit and run

St. Charles hit-and-run leaves Chicago woman, 88, dead; person of interest in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody in the death of an 88-year-old Chicago woman killed after a pickup truck hit her in St. Charles.

The woman, who was in a wheelchair, was crossing Third Street with her son when a 2016 Dodge Ram waiting at the light began making a right turn onto westbound Main Street, witnesses told St. Charles police. The pickup struck the woman and continued on Main Street without stopping.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

St. Charles police officers are investigating the crash and have a person of interest in custody, as of Saturday morning.

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell identified the woman Saturday as Helen Radnoti.

