Woman miraculously uninjured after car plunges off overpass in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN -- A harrowing story of a Wisconsin woman who's lucky to be alive.

DOT cameras recorded the moment when Kelsey Gold, of Milwaukee, crashed through an interstate ramp and flew off an overpass.

According to the report, she called her boyfriend instead of 911, and waited more than an hour-and-a half before a passerby noticed the smashed car and notified police.

When officers arrived at the scene, Gold couldn't answer how she got there.

"Ma'am, can you tell me where you were coming from," the officer said.

The driver responded saying, "I'm really bad with directions, so I put everything in my phone and I follow the directions."

The car was nearly demolished, but somehow the driver was found uninjured, conscious and composed.

