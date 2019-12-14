Woman missing from Bronzeville located: police

Ruthie Wright-King. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- Police located an 80-year-old woman who was missing from Bronzeville and considered "high risk."

Ruthie Wright-King was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500-block of East 50th Place, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. It isn't known what she was last seen wearing.

She has dementia and usually wears her keys on a lanyard or necklace around her neck, police said.

Wright-King is 4-foot-9, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillemissing woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured: CPD
Homewood mother: School didn't tell me my daughter was suicidal
Church's Christmas show turns chaotic when erratic man storms in
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Freight train hits pedestrian; Metra Rock Island affected
Newborn girl dropped off at Cicero fire station
Juice WRLD funeral held, fans hold memorial at the Bean
Show More
FBI: Navy base shooting suspect called non-Muslims 'infidels'
Boy, 13, person of interest in murder of nurse in Little Village, police say
Legionnaires' cases could be linked to CDH: health officials
Witness follows stolen car, has car stolen in Woodridge: police
Evanston plans to use revenue from recreational marijuana for reparations
More TOP STORIES News