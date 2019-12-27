Woman missing from Englewood since Christmas Eve

Sandra "Samantha" Griffin. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who has been missing since Christmas Eve from Englewood on the South Side.

Sandra Griffin, who also goes by Samantha, was last contacted by phone on Dec. 24 and is missing from the 6000-block of South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago police.

Griffin is a 5-foot-5, 110-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
