Woman missing from Humboldt Park may need medical attention

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old woman has been reported missing from Humboldt Park on the West Side.
Jockene Dillard was last seen Oct. 1, 2019 in the 1700 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.
Dillard, who is 4-foot-10, may need medical attention, police said.
Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
