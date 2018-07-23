Woman missing from Indiana beach

A woman was reported missing from a northwest Indiana beach late Monday, police said.

The Gary Police Department said it received a call at about 7:30 p.m. that a woman was possibly drowning at Marquette Beach, located at 1 North Grand Boulevard. An Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said the woman had been swimming with friends when she went missing. Her two friends were able to make it to shore and were not injured.

Police and fire officials responded and began searching for the woman, who an Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson identified as 24-year-old Tiara Hardy. Hardy was last seen wearing gray shorts and a red top, police said.

Various other emergency response units, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were called to assist in the search, but officials called off the search after several hours due to hazardous water conditions and darkness. Authorities said they would resume the search at daybreak.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gary Police commander Jack Hamady at 219-881-1210.
