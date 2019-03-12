NC deputies seek public's help finding missing woman last seen by husband

The Nash County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen Friday.

NASHVILLE, N.C. -- Nash County deputies are at the home of a missing woman who was last seen Friday.

Crime scene tape was seen Tuesday morning around the home in the 200 block of Old County Home Road in Nashville, North Carolina.

Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, was reported missing Saturday around 7:30 p.m.





According to the sheriff's office, she was last seen by her husband on Friday.

According to Keel's employer, she has not reported to work in the last few days.

Her car is still parked at the home, authorities said.

She is described as five feet and two inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Any information related to this missing person investigation can be relayed to the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459- 4121 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.
