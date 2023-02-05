82-year-old woman pronounced dead found alive, breathing hours later at NY funeral home, police say

The incident is being referred to the New York State Attorney General's office

PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island -- A New York funeral home was shocked Saturday after an elderly woman who was pronounced dead was found alive.

Police say an 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a rehab and nursing center in Port Jefferson.

She was transported to a funeral home in Miller Place a little more than two hours later. About a half an hour later, the woman was breathing, according to police.

Emergency responders brought her to a local hospital after the incident.

Officials say it's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery. The incident is being referred to the New York State Attorney General's office.

News of this came on the heels of a similar incident in Iowa. Employees at a hospice care facility mistakenly pronounced a woman dead, only for her to be gasping for air in the body bag that arrived at the funeral home.