Woman names baby for 2 killed after tree branch fell in Rock Island

A new mother who was hurt when a giant tree branch fell on her during a fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill., honored two people who were killed in the accident. (WLS)

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WLS) --
A new mother who was hurt when a giant tree branch fell on her during a fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill. honored the two people who were killed in the accident.

Kataiveronna Carter was just six days from her due date when the tree fell Tuesday night.

She had an emergency C-section and gave birth to a baby girl.

Carter named her daughter KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence Danielle.

Her name pays tribute to Lawrence Anderson and Daniel Mendoza, who were killed when the branch fell.

"It was respect, at the time. I made a good choice. It made me happy to put their names together," Carter said.

Both the mom and baby are doing well.
