coffee

Colorado woman charged over $5K for cup of coffee, still waiting for refund from bank

AURORA, Colo. -- A Colorado woman has been waiting for months to get a refund after being mistakenly charged more than $5,000 for a cup of coffee.

Lisa Angello ordered a cup of coffee as a treat at the Gaylord in Aurora, Colorado, on Christmas Eve. She said she had gone there with a friend from out of town and her children for ice skating.

The following week, she got an alert from her bank for insufficient funds. She initially thought it was fraud, and then noticed she had been charged more than $5,700 for the coffee.

"I realized that 570570 was the dollar amount put in twice," she told KMGH-TV in Denver.

What should have been a simple refund has become an ordeal attempting to get the matter resolved for more than two months.

Her records show the Gaylord admitted the mistake in January and claimed they refunded the money. Her bank, USAA, doesn't have it. The bank initially gave her a credit for the $5,700, but took it back out of her account later.

After KMGH-TV investigated, the money was returned to her account as a provisional credit, Angello said. She said she just wants the issue rectified and the funds returned to her permanently.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoloradorefundu.s. & worldconsumercoffee
COFFEE
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
Elmhurst coffee shop owner brings coffee, coats to Chicago's homeless
Hip-hop musician is normalizing mental health, 1 coffee at a time
Savor this picture-perfect floral taste of a Rose Latte in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple victims in Colo. grocery store shooting: Sources
Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
South Loop church's Tiffany stained glass windows restored
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Chicago Heights high school senior publishes first book
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
Show More
Asian American advocacy groups feel urgency in wake of spa shootings
Plane crash lands in LaPorte County, Indiana
Pilsen-based virtual bakery blends Mexican, Jewish flavors
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
Chicago Weather: Mild, cloudy, late night showers possible
More TOP STORIES News