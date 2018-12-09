A woman is fighting for her life after being pinned against an Indiana toll booth by her own car Saturday night.The incident happened about 9:20 p.m. Saturday at the last Indiana toll plaza before the Chicago Skyway, about a mile east of the state line, Indiana State Police confirmed. The woman was paying her toll at a booth in the westbound lanes when something happened that caused her car to crush her against the tollbox, police said. It was unclear whether the woman was partially or fully outside of her vehicle while paying the toll, police said. Police were still not sure exactly how this all happened, but were interviewing a witness and working to obtain surveillance video.The woman was flown to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.The toll lane where the crash happened was closed while police investigated.