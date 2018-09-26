Woman pleads guilty to letting boyfriend molest, impregnate 10-year-old daughter

MARION, Ind. --
A northeastern Indiana woman has admitted charges that she allowed her boyfriend to molest her daughter, leaving the child pregnant at age 10.

The 33-year-old Marion woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of neglect, aiding child molesting and assisting a criminal. She agreed to accept a sentence of 20 years in prison and five years of probation.

The Chronicle Tribune reports the woman admitted that her daughter told her that the boyfriend, 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash, was molesting her, yet continued to let him live with them.

Thrash was sentenced Sept. 20 to 160 years in prison after being convicted of 10 counts of child molesting.

The victim is currently in foster care, and the son she gave birth to in 2017 was given up for adoption.
