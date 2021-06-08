Woman pleads guilty to wounding officer in 2017 West Garfield Park shooting, sentenced 10 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman charged with wounding a Chicago police officer during a West Garfield Park shootout in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday.Deangela Eaton, who was 25 at the time of the May 2017 shooting, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incidentShe was sentenced to 10 years in prison.The shooting happened in the 4600-block of West Maypole Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. May 12, 2017. Police said officers were in plainclothes and conducting a narcotics operation in the neighborhood when they saw two people they believed were acting suspiciously."They observed two subjects acting suspiciously. One officer exited his vehicle to conduct a field interview, one subject fled. Second person, who is our offender, turned towards the officer and fired multiple shots," then-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.At least 10-12 shots were fired, according to witnesses, and about two dozen shell casings were marked with yellow plastic at the scene.Police said one officer was shot in the chest and was stabilized and transported to Loyola University Medical Center.Johnson said at the time that the officer's bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. He said a second officer was taken to Loyola hospital for "anxiety reasons," and was not shot. He was in good condition, Johnson said.Kristin Donaldsen, the emergency physician treating the officer, said that had the officer not been wearing a bulletproof vest the gunshot wound could have been fatal.But witnesses at the scene offered a conflicting account of the shooting."The police car came down, an unidentified police car, and they stopped, and they were speaking to them through the window. They started to get out, and they started to run. They got out, they ran behind them, and they just started shooting," said Charles Hannon, a witness.Police said Eaton suffered gunshot wounds to the shoulder, leg and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.