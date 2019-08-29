Woman pleads guilty to shooting man in the head inside car while on Facebook Live

HOUSTON, Texas -- The woman accused of shooting a man in the head during a Facebook Live stream pleaded guilty Wednesday morning.

Cassandra Damper pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

On Easter Sunday in 2018, Damper, Devyn Holmes and another man were sitting in a car outside of a Valero gas station in southwest Houston streaming live on Facebook. Video showed that Damper's gun went off, striking Holmes in the head.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date, which will include statements from the victim. However, Holmes' aunt says he is not in the shape to travel to court for the statements.

RELATED: Woman accused of shooting man on Facebook Live appears in court

"We're glad that she just took responsibility and took ownership of what she did," said Valerie Gardner-Smith, Holmes's great-aunt. "It let us know that she had a conscious. And that she felt some kind of emotion about what happened to Devyn, because it was really devastating."

Damper's attorney, Monique Sparks maintains the shooting was an accident between friends. Holmes describes Damper as just an acquaintance.

RELATED: Family of man shot on Facebook Live says he opened his eyes and improving

"She plead guilty saying that takes accountability for her actions," Sparks told ABC13. "We've always been praying for Devyn, wishing the best for him, and she's here to accept responsibility for her actions."

In court, we learned Damper previously turned down a plea deal from the district attorney's office, for 15 years in prison.

RELATED: Man shot on Facebook Live breathing completely on his own and following commands, family says

With her guilty plea, a judge will now sentence her. That sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Damper faces anywhere from probation to 20 years in prison.

Holmes has been making big leaps in his recovery after the horrific digital display. New video posted to Holmes' Instagram page shows him standing up without any help.

RELATED: Facebook live shooting victim Devyn Holmes speaks for 1st time since tragedy

Damper was previously charged with tampering with evidence after police said she tried to wipe off her hands before testing for gun powder residue.
RELATED: Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional

EMBED More News Videos

Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
courtfacebookcourt caseshootingu.s. & worldman shotfacebook live
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, killed after temporary walls fell over at Orland Park mall store ID'd
Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River
Dolton leaders try to curb violence after teen fatally shot
63rd Street Beach drum circle has been creating community through music for 40 years
Melrose Park police officer in custody for off-duty fatal shooting in Maywood
Chicago's debt may be worse than expected, mayor tells aldermen
Forever 21 preparing for potential bankruptcy filing
Show More
Man charged in Joliet shooting that injured 2, including 1-year-old
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes the stand
Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida: WATCH RADAR
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Humboldt Park residents fight to keep their units Section 8 housing
More TOP STORIES News