Woman pleads no contest to brutal beating of elderly man with brick

The woman charged in the brutal attack with a brick on a 92-year-old grandfather in Willowbrook pleaded no contest and faces up to 15 years behind bars.

By ABC7.com staff
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. --
The woman charged in the brutal attack on a 91-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook pleaded no contest Thursday.

A woman charged with attempted murder and elder abuse for the beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook has pleaded not guilty.

Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles, faces 15 years behind bars on the felony elder abuse charge.

A woman has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating of a 92-year-old man in Willowbrook, sheriff's officials said.


Witnesses say Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriquez with a brick. He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs.

RELATED: Brick beating victim says he doesn't resent attacker: 'May God forgive her'
The 92-year-old man who was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook says he does not resent his attacker and wishes God's forgiveness upon her.


Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats. She's due back in court in February for sentencing.
